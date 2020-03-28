Brody Jenner Spotted With TikTok Star Daisy Keech

Brody Jenner stepped out with a new woman — TikTok star Daisy Keech — in Los Angeles on Friday, March 27.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, was spotted picking up lunch at Erewhon with Keech, 20, and her dog, Harley, in photos posted by the Daily Mail, as they drove around in his pickup truck and did some grocery shopping.

The YouTube star joked about being spotted with Jenner, posting an Instagram Story pic that showed her in his car on Friday along with a camera emoji referencing the paparazzi who spotted them together.

Keech came to fame as a fitness model on Instagram who got her booty certified as real by a plastic surgeon last April. She has more than 3.6 million followers on TikTok and cofounded Hype House, comprised of 19 popular TikTokers who share an L.A. mansion. The group has more than 13 million followers on the platform.

Jenner and Keech’s date comes more than three months after the MTV star was seen out with Maxim model Allison Mason.

Us Weekly reported on December 5 that the DJ and the 20-year-old had been spotted out together a number of times in November, even catching a performance by The Chainsmokers at the reopening party for L.A. club Nightingale, where his ex-partner Kaitlynn Carter was also in attendance.

Jenner and the blogger, 31, announced their split in August 2019 after five years together. The breakup came a year after the pair wed in a lavish wedding ceremony in Indonesia. They never formalized their nuptials by filing paperwork upon their return to the U.S. so were not legally married.

Shortly after their split, Carter was spotted locking lips with Miley Cyrus while the pair were on vacation in Italy. A day after photos of the pair surfaced, the “Wrecking Ball” singer announced the end of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth after less than eight months of marriage.

Cyrus and Carter’s rebound romance quickly fizzled and she moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Jenner, meanwhile, briefly dated Josie Canseco. They called it quits in October after three months together.