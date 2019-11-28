Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Party at Same Club After Split

Brody Jenner and his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter partied at the same club four months after their split.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, was spotted at sbe Nightingale’s grand reopening party in L.A. featuring a special performance by The Chainsmokers with JAJA Tequila on Tuesday, November 26.

“Both were situated on opposite sides of club, Brody hanging with his boys,” a source told Us Weekly, while Carter, 31, was spotted with a mystery guy.

Jenner, who recently split from model Josie Conseco, was also at the gathering with a new woman.

Carter “tried to keep a low profile while hanging out with her galpals who kept watch on [her ex],” the source continued, adding that she “texted up a storm” before making her way out of the packed club “hand-in-hand with her new beau.”

Jenner and Carter called it quits in August after five years together. The pair held an elaborate wedding ceremony in Bali in 2018 but a source previously told Us that they weren’t legally married because they never filed paperwork upon their return to the U.S.

Days after they announced their split, Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus while the pair were on vacation in Italy. The sighting came a day before the “Slide Away” singer announced her breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth after less than eight months of marriage.

Cyrus, 27, and Carter’s rebound romance heated up quickly, with the pair stepping out to lunch with the singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, in L.A. and attending New York Fashion Week events together, where they were spotted making out at a club, before they went their separate ways in September.

The Grammy nominee subsequently moved on with singer Cody Simpson.

Carter admitted in an Instagram Story post on Friday, November 22, that the back to back splits took a toll on her.

“I was not OK or thriving AT ALL for a while,” she admitted. “For me staying busy did help and at the end of the day, I still had to work/attend events so I had to keep it moving on social media but when I was alone I was very sad and in my head about all of it. As I’ve said before, there’s really no way around it. You just have to go through it.”

Carter added that one of the things that helped her deal with her sadness was “NOT TRYING TO DATE.”

“I know that dating before I’m ready would’ve made things so much worse cause I would’ve just been trying to replace someone else and ended up disappointed,” she explained. “I think it’s sooooo key to take as much time as you can to get comfortable completely on your own so that when you do date someone new you’re not dragging baggage into that relationship and also you aren’t compromising on what you want out of loneliness/panic.”

She also revealed where she and Jenner stand today.

“We are better friends now than ever and if there’s one thing I feel super proud of lately it’s how we handled our split,” she revealed. “So grateful for him and his unconditional support.”