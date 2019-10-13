Caffeine fix! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson beamed as they stepped out for coffee in Studio City, California, on Sunday, October 13.

The 26-year-old “Slide Away” songstress and the 22-year-old Australian musician kept it casual for the outing, which comes after Simpson gushed about their romance to Us Weekly.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” the “All Day” singer told Us and other reporters on Friday, October 11. “It hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

While the twosome have been spending a lot of time together since they were spotted kissing earlier this month, Simpson said it is “too early to say” if Cyrus is The One. The Hannah Montana alum first confirmed their romance on October 4 via Instagram.

“22 Australian (my type) Abs,” Cyrus wrote alongside a pic of Simpson via Instagram Story. “Hot Girl Fall.”

After the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer faced backlash for moving on from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, and subsequent fling Kaitlynn Carter, she defended her relationship with Simpson via Twitter.

“This ‘ dating ‘ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she wrote. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks. … PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! … Get used to me dating – this is where I am at !”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who dated on and off for a decade, called it quits in August after less than eight months of marriage. The same day the split news broke, photo surfaced of the former Disney star kissing Carter while they vacationed in Italy. Us confirmed in September that the two women called it quits after a month of dating.

The “Hunger Games” star, for his part, first stepped out with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in New York City on Thursday, October 10. The following day, the pair were seen packing on the PDA at Alley Cat downtown.

“They were cuddling all night and stayed late. They were laughing and watching the performances and making out all night,” an insider told Us of their Friday, October 11, outing. “They looked so into each other. They were rubbing each other’s legs, kissing, tons of PDA in their back, dimly lit table area.”

