Hot and heavy! Miley Cyrus dished out some virtual PDA to Cody Simpson in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 12.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, left the Australian crooner a sweet comment on a pic from his Tiffany & Co. men’s launch photo shoot. “Boo thang 👻,” Cyrus wrote under the photo of Simpson posing in a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Cyrus’ comment came just one day after Simpson, 22, gushed about his new lady love at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch on Friday, October 11.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” the Aussie told Us Weekly and other reporters. “The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

Simpson, who confirmed that he is “not single,” also shared that the new couple’s strong friendship makes their romantic relationship “very natural.”

“It breaks the ice,” he said. “That had never happened to me before. Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

While Simpson may be “very, very happy” with Cyrus, he said that it’s “too early to say” whether she is The One.

“It’s nice to be able to come home to somebody who gets it and understands you,” he explained. “I try to do the same for her and give her stuff. We always have as friends and now it’s just a little different.”

The Hannah Montana alum and the “Surfboard” singer were first spotted having a makeout session on October 3. Cyrus confirmed their romance one day later and called Simpson her “BF” on Instagram on Tuesday, October 8.

The “Slide Away” singer previously dated Kaitlynn Carter. The pair spilt in September after a month together.

Cyrus announced that she and estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, were ending their nearly eight-month marriage in August. He filed for divorce 11 days later on August 21.

