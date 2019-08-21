



Taking action. Liam Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus 11 days after announcing their split, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The Hunger Games star, 29, cited “irreconcilable differences” when he filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 21. He has hired famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

The couple, who dated on and off for 10 years, wed in an intimate ceremony at their Nashville home in December 2018. An insider previously told Us Weekly that the deadly Woolsey Fire that burned down their Malibu home pushed them to say “I do.”

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth first met while working on 2010’s The Last Song, and they later began an offscreen romance. On August 10, the former Disney Channel star’s rep confirmed the end of their marriage, which lasted less than eight months.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said in a statement to Us. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

The Hannah Montana alum’s rep added that the estranged duo will “remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

A source confirmed to Us that Cyrus was the one to pull the plug on the pair’s relationship, noting that they “haven’t been together for months.” However, another insider told Us that the Grammy nominee really “wanted to make her relationship with Liam work more than anything.”

In the wake of their separation, Cyrus was photographed kissing a newly single Kaitlynn Carter in August, whom Us confirmed split with Brody Jenner on August 2. At the time, the blondes were on vacation with Cyrus’ big sister, Brandi, in Italy.

Cyrus has not kept her sexual orientation a secret — she first revealed that she was pansexual to in 2015 to Elle UK. Speaking to Vanity Fair for its March cover story, she opened up about what it meant to be a queer person in a heterosexual relationship.

“I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” she told the magazine at the time. “We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.”

