Miley Cyrus’ Most Candid Quotes About Her Sexuality

Don’t f—k with her freedom! Miley Cyrus has been outspoken about an assortment of issues, from her political beliefs to her recreational drug use. However, her brutally honest remarks about her sexuality stand out from the pack.

Cyrus married longtime love Liam Hemsworth in Franklin, Tennessee, over the Christmas holiday in 2018. Their marriage came after the Last Song costars dated off and on for nine years.

The Hunger Games actor told GQ Australia in May that the deadly California wildfires in 2018 are what encouraged the couple to tie the knot. “We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning, and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon,” he said at the time. “Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives.”

While Cyrus and the 29-year-old Australian actor claim to have a strong relationship, the actress has been candid about her engaging in non-heterosexual relationships in the past.

“People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most,” Cyrus said in Elle’s August 2019 issue. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Justin Gaston and Tyler Posey are among some of Cyrus’ famous male exes. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, however, has also been linked to model Stella Maxwell. Shortly after splitting with Schwarzenegger in April 2015, Cyrus was spotted kissing the Victoria’s Secret Angel — a moment that occurred one month after she revealed her interest in both men and women to Paper magazine.

