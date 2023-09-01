Miley Cyrus joked that fans should have caught on to the fact she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community long before she publicly came out.

While looking back at memorable moments in her life in her new “Used to Be Young” video series, Cyrus, 30, recalled being photographed leaving the 2009 Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and her former costar, Emily Osment.

“This picture has become a meme, where it says ‘Be the Miley of your friend group.’ If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” the “Flowers” singer, who was dressed in sweats and a T-shirt while the other stars were still in their formal outfits, stated in a TikTok clip posted on Thursday, August 31. “I mean, hello? Look at them.”

She continued: “I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to The Cheesecake Factory. Me and Emily, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to The Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies.”

Related: Miley Cyrus Through the Years: From 'Hannah Montana' to World Tours Miley Cyrus is a force to be reckoned with. After becoming a household name on Hannah Montana in 2006, she blossomed into an A-list movie star and singer. The journey hasn’t been without its ups and downs, however, as Cyrus has been candid about the effects of being a child star. “There’s so much I […]

Cyrus has been candid about her sexuality in the years since Hannah Montana ended its four-season run on Disney Channel in 2011. She came out as pansexual in 2015, the same year she briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger and was spotted kissing model Stella Maxwell.

“I remember telling [my mom Tish Cyrus] I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, ‘I love them. I love them like I love boys,’” she revealed in a June 2015 interview with Paper magazine. “And it was so hard for her to understand. She didn’t want me to be judged and she didn’t want me to go to hell. But she believes in me more than she believes in any god. I just asked for her to accept me. And she has.”

Related: Wayne Brady, Kit Connor and More Celebrity Coming Out Stories Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

Three years later, Cyrus tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in December 2018. “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she told Elle magazine of their marriage in July 2019, one month before the couple announced their split. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Following the couple’s divorce, Cyrus went on to date Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson before beginning her relationship with Maxx Morando in late 2021.

During an August 2020 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Cyrus explained that was “attracted to girls before I was ever attracted to guys,” adding, “When I was 11 years old, I used to think Minnie Mouse was super f—king hot. Which is so good because I ended up on Disney, so my odds went up.”