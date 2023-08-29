Miley Cyrus’ breakout role on Hannah Montana launched her into superstardom — and made big names of some of her costars.

The Disney Channel series, which aired for four seasons from 2006 to 2011, starred Cyrus as regular teen Miley Stewart who has a larger-than-life secret: she’s also mega pop star Hannah Montana. The hit series also featured Cyrus’ real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as Miley Stewart’s dad Robby, Emily Osment as best friend Lilly Truscott, Jason Earles as Miley’s brother Jackson, Mitchel Musso as Miley’s other bestie, Oliver Oken, and Moises Arias as Jackson’s friend Rico Suave.

Although Miley found incredible success in the music industry, she never forgot her formative years on Hannah Montana. In March 2021, 15 years after the series premiere, Miley honored her iconic character with a poignant letter dedicated to Hannah Montana.

“Hi Hannah, it’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke-pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the [heart],” she wrote via Instagram. “I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever. Not just in [my heart], but [in the hearts of] millions of people around the world.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Hannah Montana has been up to since 2011: