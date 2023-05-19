These two! Miley Cyrus first connected with now-boyfriend Maxx Morando without knowing much about him.

“We got put on a blind date,” the “Flowers” songstress, 30, told British Vogue in an interview published on Thursday, May 18, noting that it occurred a few summers ago. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in March 2022 that Cyrus had started seeing the Liily musician, 24.

“It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

The insider added that the pair were “very compatible with each other” and were enjoying “exploring things and seeing where it goes.” Morando, for his part, has since been spotted accompanying Cyrus to several red carpet events and even joined her on stage for her and godmother Dolly Parton’s 2023 New Year’s Eve special. The drummer also produced the Hannah Montana alum’s “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry” songs off her recent Endless Summer Vacation LP.

When Cyrus was working on her latest album, which dropped in March, she revealed to British Vogue how Morando provided support.

“My boyfriend brings his phone and I don’t bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would [chart at], and it wasn’t of importance to me because it wouldn’t have changed anything,” the Tennessee native told the magazine of the record’s release. “Someone could say, ‘It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul.’ I’ve been in the Garden of Eden before and I’ve taken the red apple, and it never feels good.”

Now that the album is out, the “Wrecking Ball” artist keeps her smartphone by her side — and gets a special notification whenever Morando reaches out. “I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone,’” she quipped to Vogue after her device started blasting Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone.”

Prior to her romance with the former Regrettes musician, Cyrus dated Cody Simpson for nearly two years following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The Last Song costars were together on and off before their December 2018 nuptials. They split one year later and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Cyrus’ divorce served as musical inspiration for Endless Summer Vacation, which she also briefly addressed during her Vogue profile.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” the “Midnight Sky” musician noted when asked about the similarities between “Flowers” and her breakup. “It will set itself on fire all by itself. … I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’ The song is a little fake it till you make it, which I’m a big fan of.”