A special connection! After having several high-profile relationships, Miley Cyrus‘ romance with Maxx Morando has been more low-key.

Cyrus and Morando originally sparked dating speculation when they spent time together in Miami on New Year’s Eve. The Disney alum, who was hosting NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson, raised eyebrows when she debuted her new song “You.”

“I got some baggage / Let’s do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I’m savage / You’re looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it’s with you,” the lyrics read, which made fans wonder if it was inspired by Morando.

In March 2022, the duo were spotted on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus and Morando couldn’t keep their hands off one another while enjoying some alone time at a private villa by the pool.

Amid their PDA-filled trip, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “very compatible with each other” after they connected over shared interests.

“It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” the insider explained about their blossoming bond. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

According to the source, Cyrus and Morando are “exploring things” and trying to “seeing where it goes” between them.

The Tennessee native previously dated her The Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth after they met in 2009. Cyrus and Hemsworth got engaged in May 2012 and broke up the following year. In March 2016, they gave their relationship another try and got married two years later.

The pair, however, went on to announce their separation in August 2019 following almost eight months of marriage. The “Midnight Sky” singer went on to date Kaitlynn Carter during the summer of 2019. She was later linked to Cody Simpson for nearly a year before they split in August 2020.

That same month, the Hannah Montana alum reflected on what she was looking for in a potential partner.

“As of right now, having someone who is sober — like a partner — is very sexual to me,” she told host Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in August 2020. “As someone who’s living the sober lifestyle, don’t find your next partner at the club, put yourself in places you’ll be successful, you can control the people who will flow into your life and I control who comes in and who doesn’t.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the new man in Cyrus’ life: