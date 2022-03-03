Her heart beats for love! Nearly two years after Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson called it quits on their whirlwind romance, she has moved on with Maxx Morando.

“It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Hannah Montana alum, 29, and the drummer, 23. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

The insider adds that the twosome are “very compatible with each other” and have a lot in common in terms of music and their careers.

“They’re exploring things and seeing where it goes,” the source continues.

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress and the Lilly musician were first spotted together in Miami on New Year’s Eve while she was filming NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson.

While the newly dating pair have yet to publicly address their burgeoning romance, Cyrus was last linked to Simpson, 25. After nearly one year together, Us confirmed in August 2020 that they called it quits.

“Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” the Disney Channel alum explained during an Instagram Live session at the time. “For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

The Australia native later opened up about their breakup, noting that they remained on good terms.

“Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it,” the “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner said during a 60 Minutes Australia interview in May 2021. “I’d known her for a long time at that point. She’d kind of acted almost as, like — not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person. We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while.”

The Last Song star was previously married to former costar Liam Hemsworth before they separated in August 2019. The divorce was finalized in January 2020.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” Cyrus said during a December 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, noting there was “too much conflict” in their marriage. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting. … You’re attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

