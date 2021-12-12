Get ready to party! Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are ringing in 2022 together for NBC’s special, perfectly titled, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

“One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Cyrus explained of the event during a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

The “Adore You” singer, who appeared on the talk show alongside the comedian, added that she was excited for the special and the collaboration.

“I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” she shared. “He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

The special, produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, will also include a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances.

One of those guests may be Davidson’s latest love interest, Kim Kardashian. The pair connected following her October SNL hosting gig. They have since been spotted in both New York and California together.

When Cyrus performed on the late-night show, she joked about the reality star’s romance with the King of Staten Island star.

Before covering Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” the former Disney Channel star quipped, “Pete Davidson, this song is for you! When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

The Hannah Montana alum walked over to Davidson during her performance while singing, “It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice ass restaurant. I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island.”

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, formally requested to be legally single and drop her estranged husband’s last name in court docs on December 10. Although the pair will continue to coparent their four children and West will remain part of the family, the Kardashians support the beauty mogul’s new romance.

“The family is happy for Kim and they really have taken a liking to Pete. A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not, like, this new stranger that just entered into their lives,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2022 special.