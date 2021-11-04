Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Rumored Romance: Everything We Know

True love or just friends? Since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first spotted spending time together in October 2021, fans couldn’t help but wonder what’s really going on between the duo.

The Skims founder and the Saturday Night Live star first turned heads when they were photographed holding hands on a roller-coaster ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, shortly before Halloween. The pair visited the theme park with other people, including Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, but their cozy moment still made headlines.

“Kim and Pete seemed like good friends,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time, adding that several security guards accompanied the group on the trip. “Kim seemed very chill. It did seem like she was trying to hide.”

The pairing came as a surprise to fans of both the comedian and the KKW Beauty mogul, but they do share many friends and acquaintances in common. Davidson is BFFs with Machine Gun Kelly, who is close to Barker, and Kelly’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, is friendly with Kourtney. (The latter duo teamed up for a racy Skims ad campaign in September 2021.)

Perhaps their biggest person in common, however, is Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, who often collaborates with Davidson’s pal Kid Cudi. Back in 2019, the comedian went to a birthday dinner for the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper that the couple affectionately known as Kimye also attended.

The Selfish author filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 following six years of marriage. The pair share four children: North (born in June 2013), Saint (born in December 2015), Chicago (born in January 2018) and Psalm (born in May 2019).

Until she was spotted with Davidson, Kim hadn’t been publicly linked to anyone since she announced her split from West. In June 2021, a source told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wasn’t yet ready to put herself out there again.

“She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye,” the insider explained at the time. “She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life.”

The King of Staten Island actor, for his part, called it quits with Phoebe Dynevor in August 2021 after five months of dating. “The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” a source told Us of the split. (Davidson is based in New York City, while the Bridgerton star lives in the U.K.)

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Davidson and Kim’s relationship: