A quiet dinner date. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted on a night out in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, November 21 — and Us Weekly has exclusive eyewitness details.

The new couple dined at Giorgio Baldi, a family-owned Italian restaurant, around 9 p.m. on Sunday. “It was just the two of them,” the witness exclusively tells Us. “They walked straight to the corner table at the end of the restaurant.”

The two attracted quite a bit of attention, despite apparently trying to stay low-key in their baseball hats. Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit with a skirt, heels and matching leather gloves. Davidson, 28, looked casual in light wash jeans, white sneakers, a green T-shirt and a gray tie-dye jacket.

The two enjoyed the meal while sitting side-by-side at their table. “Right when they got in, the waiter came straight to them,” the insider said. “The staff definitely gave them the star treatment.”

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship is new, but the two “weren’t trying to hide.” Paparazzi spotted the duo outside the eatery where they were comfortably holding hands and smiling at each other, and it was hard for fellow diners to miss them.

“The restaurant kind of went silent when they first walked in, but then no one really paid attention to them,” the insider explained.

Inside the restaurant, the two were “cuddled up and looked cozy” as they enjoyed some wine and Italian food.

The two were “talking very quietly” for most of their meal, and it looked at one point as if the SNL star “flirtatiously whispered something into her ear.” Davidson was said to be “kind of giggly” with his new love interest.

DeuxMoi was first to post Sunday’s Davidson and Kardashian sighting.

Their dinner date comes days after their relationship was finally confirmed. Rumors started in October, but the Meet Cute star and the Skims founder seemed to make their romance official when they were photographed holding hands on November 18 in Palm Springs.

A source revealed to Us at the time that the beauty mogul “lights up” around Davidson. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day,” the insider added.

Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has since been linked to a variety of famous women, including Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

Kardashian, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage in February. Kardashian and West share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Reporting by Diana Cooper