It’s official! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating — and there are pictures to prove it.

The 41-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old comedian were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday, November 18, cementing the pair’s status after weeks of dating speculation. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair dressed casually as they strolled through a parking lot, shortly after celebrating Davidson’s birthday together in matching plaid pajamas.

Ahead of the PDA pics, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian “lights up” when she’s around her new flame, adding, “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

The duo shared plenty of screen time during Kardashian’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October. At the time, they kissed during an Aladdin-themed sketch and even appeared in a parody skit about Kourtney Kardashian‘s romance with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

Kim and the Meet Cute actor continued to make headlines when they were photographed together on a roller-coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California ahead of Halloween. They were joined by several friends, including Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 45.

At the time, a source told Us that “things could turn romantic” between Kim and the New York City native as they continued to spend more time together.

“Kim is single and having fun at the moment,” the insider noted in October.

Less than one week later, the Skims founder flew out to New York to spend quality time together in Davidson’s native borough, Staten Island. Us confirmed that the pair enjoyed a private dinner at Campania’s before they met up again at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

As rumors continued to swirl about the pair, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were just a few of the celebs who weighed in on the speculation.

“Funny guys do a lot,” Teigen, 35, told TMZ on November 3. “Look at John — he’s hysterical.”

Legend, 42, for his part, said, “Who wouldn’t want to be in love with a funny guy?”

Soon after, Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale subtly showed him support. The model, 48, who briefly dated the Guy Code alum in early 2019, “liked” a post on social media that read, “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???'”

Kim split from her husband of six years, Kanye West, in February. The estranged couple children share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. As the beauty mogul adjusted to the single life, another source revealed in June that she had concerns about dating again.

“[Kim] worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye,” the insider shared with Us at the time. “She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone, so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust.”

Davidson, for his part, most recently dated Phoebe Dynevor. Us broke the news in August that they had called it quits after less than six months.