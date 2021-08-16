Burned out. Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have split after sparking a long-distance romance earlier this year, Us Weekly confirms.

“The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” an insider reveals, noting that the pair “had a great time while they were together.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 27, and the Bridgerton actress, 26, were first linked in March after fans spotted them together in the U.K. on multiple occasions. One month later, Us exclusively confirmed they were dating and “going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together” 24/7.

“They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work,” an insider told Us in April. “They’re not looking to rush things.”

The rising stars were “happy with each other” and “seeing where their relationship goes,” the source added. “He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

Neither the comedian nor the Younger alum publicly discussed their budding romance, but in July, they made their debut as a couple at Wimbledon in London. The duo cuddled in the stands while watching a match and Davidson later planted a kiss on Dynevor’s forehead.

An insider told Us at the time that the “lovebirds” were “crazy about each other,” noting, “They have more in common than people think and are cute together.”

Before dating Dynevor, the New York native was engaged to Ariana Grande, who recently wed Dalton Gomez, for four months in 2018. Davidson’s love life became a hot topic as he later sparked romances with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

The British actress, for her part, was previously rumored to be dating her Bridgerton costar Regé-Jean Page, who played her love interest on the steamy Netflix series. Despite their electricity onscreen, the coworkers both shut down the romance rumors.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” Dynevor told You magazine in February of her connection with Page, 31. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

The For the People alum, who will not be returning for Bridgerton‘s second season, credited the show’s “beautiful scripts” for creating the pair’s undeniable chemistry. “I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” he told Access Hollywood in January.

Dynevor is currently filming season 2 of the Shondaland series across the pond. In July, production was put on pause after two positive COVID-19 tests, but showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed earlier this month that the series was back in action.

The Set It Up star, for his part, is in the midst of filming Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco in New York City.