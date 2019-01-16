From professional success to broken engagements, Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows.

The comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night Live as the youngest cast member at age 20 in 2014.

Davidson is also known for his star-studded love life, from his two-year relationship with Cazzie David to his whirlwind engagement to — and split from — Ariana Grande.

Scroll down to look back at Davidson’s career highlights and personal life!