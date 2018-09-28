Pete Davidson is still unsure how he and Ariana Grande ended up with a pet pig. The Saturday Night Live star told a hilarious story during an interview on Friday, September 27, about how quickly the newly minted engaged couple ended up with Piggy Smalls.

“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig,’ and an hour later, it was just there. You know what I mean?” Davidson, 24, said of his fiancée during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance. “Like, I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks. This chick got a pig in a f–king hour.”

“Does she say it to the universe and the universe hears?” the talk show host, 44, inquired, to which the comedian quipped, “Yeah, she was like, ‘I want a pig,’ and then it was there. It was f–king dope.”

After a short back-and-forth banter about the couple’s new furry friend, Davidson joked that “it’s a bougie pig.” He also revealed that he “doesn’t know” how old the pet is but that it’s “big now.”

“The first two days it was really new and didn’t move much,” he added. “Now it’s starting to bite, and you know, it’s a pig. I see why [a lot of people don’t have them.] I love it. I want it to get big and fat.”

Meyers then pulled out a photo showing a tattoo that Davidson has already gotten of the piglet to show the audience members. “Yeah I don’t think,” the New York native said of adding the ink. “I just do.”

Piggy Smalls isn’t the only tattoo Davidson has gotten in recent months. The Set It Up actor — who got engaged to Grande in June — has also added multiple Ariana-inspired tributes since they began dating earlier this year.

