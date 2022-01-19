Some reality stars have four legs! From Paris Hilton‘s famous The Simple Life pup to the fancy dogs that Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, took care of on Snooki & JWOWW, several popular reality TV stars can’t get enough of their canine or feline companions.

The Paris in Love star, for her part, has been a longtime animal lover through the years and her faithful pooch Tinkerbell was often by her side for nearly 14 years.

“My heart is broken. I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family,” Hilton wrote, mourning the death of her dog in an April 2015 social media message. “She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can’t believe she’s gone. I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten. #RIPTinkerbell.”

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe also has an affinity for her dogs, whom she shares with fiancé Jason Tartick.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT,” the Canada native wrote via Instagram in December 2019, while launching a joint social media page for golden retrievers Ramen and Pinot. “Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us.”

Bristowe continued at the time: “I was so worried how Ramen would react, but let me tell you: You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side. Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat and the biggest heart. I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1.”

Some popular reality TV personalities prefer sweet felines to keep them company.

“My 2019 in Cats 🏳️‍🌈 My lil Bug the 1st & 2nd are playing in cat heaven 😺😺 Meanwhile Larry, Liza, Lady G & Matilda still aren’t doing group photos UNLESS I’m in the bathroom getting their food ready. (You cant in the kitchen because the cats will literally make it impossible 😹so don’t even try it )😻😻😻😻,” Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness captioned a family photo via Instagram in December 2019. “Happy almost New Year everyone 🏳️‍🌈.”

Scroll below to see reality star’s most popular pets: