Celebrity Pets That Have Their Own Social Media Accounts

Celebrities are just as obsessed with their pets as everyone else — so much so that some have even created social media accounts for their animals, which have gained some pretty big followings.

Paris Hilton has an entire Instagram dedicated to all of her “fur kids” called Hilton Pets. The special account is where the businesswoman has shared an abundance of footage of her various pets, including Hilton’s many dogs.

The Simple Life alum is such a dedicated dog mom, that she has ensured that they can live their most luxurious lives possible. “My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture and a chandelier,” she tweeted in 2017. “Loves it.”

Hilton also created a TikTok page for her adorable animals in July 2020.

Amanda Seyfried launched an Instagram for her rescue dog, Finn, in November 2015. In the pup’s debut post, he was dressed in a coat with a faux fur trim on the hood and seemingly took a phone call. The funny clip was set to “Hello” by Adele.

The Mamma Mia! star’s love for her own dog has led to her becoming an animal activist. “The amazing connection I share with Finn has made me appreciate being present and to not take any moment you have with the people and animals you love for granted,” she told E! News in 2016. “Our special bond initiated my passion to work with Best Friends Animal Society to ensure we find forever homes for as many homeless and shelter animals as possible, and to have them experience the same joy I feel with Finn.”

Olivia Culpo, meanwhile, never anticipated becoming a doggy mom. However, she went on to adopt her puppy, Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey, in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Upon welcoming her new pet home, she launched an official Instagram page for the golden doodle.

“2019: I’m not a dog person,” the model wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “2020: leaves dogsitter a list that includes a mandatory ‘potty time’ song, instruction on how to hand massage his kibble and a note in his lunch box doused in my favorite perfume incase he misses mommy.”

Scroll down to check out all the celebrity pet accounts you need to be following right now!