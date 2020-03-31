Stars’ best friends! Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and more celebrities have turned to their furry friends for comfort during the coronavirus outbreak — and many are providing forever homes to pups in need.

The “Slide Away” singer, 27, and boyfriend Cody Simpson introduced their rescue pup Bo to their Instagram followers earlier this month, adding to Cyrus’ growing menagerie of pets. The Disney alum spoke with the owner of California’s Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue, Melissa Bacelar, during a recent episode of her Instagram Live series and discussed how the current COVID-19 crisis has impacted animal shelters across the country.

“[Bo] was so shy when we first got him and he’s totally out of his shell now. He’s such a mama’s boy, which I love,” Cyrus told the shelter owner earlier this month.

Gomez, also 27, also used her platform to encourage fans to think of the canine companions who are in need of a safe home during this hectic time. “I would like to introduce my new family member, Daisy,” the Spring Breakers actress said during a livestream on Instagram in March. “I know a few friends who are fostering right now, just to give animals a safe place … I couldn’t help it, I had to keep her.”

Not only does fostering or adopting a pet benefit the lucky pups who are given forever homes, but having the support of a pet is equally as beneficial for the new caretakers, especially during periods of high stress. For actress Camila Morrone, fostering her husky was “the single best decision” she could have made for her mental health during her self-quarantine.

“For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT,” the 22-year-old Argentina native captioned a snuggly Instagram post of herself and her new pup, noting that fostering an animal in need is a life-changing experience. “You won’t regret it ❤️❤️❤️❤️ these sweet creatures need you so badly.”

Scroll down to see which other stars have adopted or fostered dogs to help them get through their coronavirus isolation.