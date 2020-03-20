Spreading the love! Camila Morrone welcomed a new furry friend to her home while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mickey and the Bear actress, 22, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to introduce her foster puppy to the world. “Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision. For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT,” she captioned a photo of herself snuggled up to her new husky puppy. “You won’t regret it ❤️❤️❤️❤️ these sweet creatures need you so badly.”

Morrone shared more snapshots of her canine companion on her Instagram Story, noting that fostering an animal in need is an experience that will “change your life,” but that she was admittedly still learning the ropes. The Argentinian actress, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, also made sure to shout-out the nonprofit rescue shelter Hollywood Huskies, which helps to provide a sanctuary for recovering huskies like hers.

Two days earlier, Morrone listed off all the things she was doing to keep herself busy while staying home. “Today I: fostered a puppy who needed a home (anyone who is able to do this, should!!), semi-learned new guitar chords off YouTube (I’m a beginner peeps), and did a face mask,” she wrote via Instagram. “And thissss here … is day 5 of quarantine my friends.”

While celebrities practice social distancing amid the global coronavirus scare, many are finding the opportunity to bond with their beloved pets for comfort. “I just wanna give a shout-out to my dogs,” Brad Goreski said on social media, showing off his quarantine companions. “That’s Theo, that’s Alice, and to Penelope, for being so effing chill and making us feel really, really safe and loved and not freaking out. Thanks, guys.”

Not only are pets offering some extra emotional support for their famous owners in this trying time, but they’re also providing some much-needed entertainment. Bachelor in Paradise‘s Wells Adams voiced his dog Carl’s inner thoughts, narrating in an Instagram Story, “I’m looking out for COVID-19, guys. And when it gets over here, I’m gonna f–king murder it.”