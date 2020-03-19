Inseparable! James Middleton hosted the “best dinner party ever” with his trusted pets amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

“Socialising while social distancing 🍷🍝🐾,” the Boomf founder, 32, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, showing off his lucky dinner party guests. His four dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, crowded the table, each with their own plate of pet food and glass of water at their seat. “Who wants to join?”

Middleton shared a closer look at the place settings, capturing his beloved dog Ella sitting at the candlelit table, ready to tuck into her dinner. The series of sweet snapshots come one month after the businessman made his return to Instagram after taking a social media cleanse to aid his mental health.

“This year I want to focus on highlighting how amazing dogs really are, not just from a pet perspective, but how your physical & mental health can benefit too (and much more) 🐶,” the avid pet lover wrote in February.

One year earlier, Middleton penned a thoughtful essay for the Daily Mail and revealed his longtime private battle with depression. The younger brother of Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton acknowledged his “privileged life” at the time, but noted that no amount of blessings could make him “immune to depression.”

“It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind,” he wrote in January 2019. “It’s not a feeling but an absence of feelings. You exist without purpose or direction. I couldn’t feel joy, excitement or anticipation — only heart-thudding anxiety propelled me out of bed in the morning. I didn’t actually contemplate suicide — but I didn’t want to live in the state of mind I was in either.”

Since opening up about his struggles, James has become a passionate advocate for improving mental health treatment in the U.K. and has supported the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, in her own efforts to raise awareness about the issue. In February, he celebrated his “wonderful sister” for her hard work on a new initiative.

“Like me, even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation,” James wrote, urging his followers to take part in the duchess’ Early Years survey.

