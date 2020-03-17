Time to kill! Celebrity parents are finding all kinds of activities to keep their kids busy while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus.

Kourtney Kardashian detailed her efforts in a March 16 Instagram post, writing, “Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up [and] most importantly, really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world. Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.”

In the social media upload, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s son did “real” and “fake” yoga. “Peace begins with me,” the little one counted off on his fingers with his eyes closed after taking a deep breath. “Now I’m done everyone. See you later. I’ll make another video.”

Gretchen Rossi commented on the footage, “So precious,” while Adrienne Bailon wrote, “Be still my heart! He’s pure magic!”

The Poosh creator, who also shares son Mason and daughter Penelope, with her ex Scott Disick, went on to document a morning devotional and a waffle breakfast on her Instagram Story that same day. The reality star also asked her followers for movie recommendations.

As for Lauren Conrad, the Sweet Little Lies author opened up about “self-isolation with tiny people,” her sons Liam and Charlie, on March 15, calling it “no joke.”

The blogger went on to write, “Only a few days in and we are quickly running out of activities. Today we challenged some friends to a fort building contest.”

