A cautionary tale! Halle Berry advised Jimmy Fallon’s 6-year-old daughter, Winnie, to “always brush” her hair after she had to shave her 12-year-old daughter Nahla’s head.

“Every day we’re swimming and when we get out of the pool, my daughter’s like … ‘I don’t need you to brush my hair,’” the actress, 53, said during a virtual Tuesday, April 21, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “We’re doing her homework the other night and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’ All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur.”

The Ohio native couldn’t get her finger into the mass of hair. “I’m pulling and she’s screaming,” the Catwoman star explained to the host, 45. After spending a half-hour trying to “stay calm” and put conditioner in Nahla’s hair, the knot only got “tighter.”

Berry told Winnie: “I had to shave her hair off. She’s bald in the back.”

While the preteen “was not cool with that decision,” it was their only option. “Now she gets it,” the Oscar winner said. “I was like, ‘First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair.’”

The Monster’s Ball star has been social distancing with her little ones amid the coronavirus pandemic and posted a video of her son, Maceo, 6, trying out her heeled boots earlier this month.

When social media trolls criticized the clip, the Emmy winner clapped back, writing via Instagram: “Harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?”

Berry welcomed her son in 2013 with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Maceo joined his older sister, whom Berry shares with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The Golden Globe winner is glad she had kids later on in life, she told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019. “You’re so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you’re 20,” Berry explained at the time. “You know yourself better. You’ve done a lot of things for yourself, selfishly. When you wait later in life, you can really put your kids forward I think in a more meaningful way.”