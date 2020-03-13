Better safe than sorry. Busy Philipps, Tori Spelling and more celebrity parents have taken precautions for their children amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After asking her Instagram followers how they’re “hanging in there” on March 12, the This Will Only Hurt a Little author opened up about her plans to homeschool her daughters, Birdie and Cricket, during school shutdowns.

“I’m gonna make a schedule for my kids,” the Dawson’s Creek alum explained on her Story. “I have to get the thing from whatever their school is doing and we won’t know that until Monday. I’m gonna write it out like she has up in her classroom, like art, P.E. whatever.”

The former talk show host went on to say, “When I told [one of my daughters that] I was gonna do yoga with her, she was like, ‘No, not that.’ I was like, ‘What? Why can’t that be P.E.?’ She said, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ and she said, ‘Your trampoline.’”

The Illinois native, who recently described her hand washing and phone disinfecting rituals on Instagram, tweeted that same day: “Was confused about my stomach hurting and then remembered the pandemic, all the vitamins and the box of Hot Tamales.”

As for Spelling, the BH90210 alum is at home with her and Dean McDermott’s kids — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — during the outbreak.

“I just did a Live talking about how I’m sick because we’re all sick, and the kids’ schools are closed so we’re all home. It’s raining, the stores are out of toilet paper and we have 7 butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found,” the Spelling It Like It Is author said on her March 12 Instagram Story. “I did say on a positive note that I am reading something I’m obsessed with. Eat, Pray, #FML by Gabrielle Stone. It’s so good and giving me the necessary laugh out loud moments that I think we need right now in this state of panic.”

