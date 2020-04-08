Kelly Ripa Cries Explaining Why Her Kids Won’t Hug Her Amid Quarantine

Staying socially distant! Kelly Ripa is missing her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids while quarantining with them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK?” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 49, told Ryan Seacrest on their virtual Wednesday, April 8, show. “I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I’m not talking to two of them just because we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

The New Jersey native, who shares Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, with her husband, also 49, explained while tearing up: “Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.'”

The former soap opera actress apologized, saying she didn’t “know why” she was crying. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows?” Ripa told Seacrest, 45. “Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

The Emmy winner’s daughter has been loving TikTok amid the COVID-19 spread, she said during a March episode of the ABC show.

“I wasn’t on TikTok and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it and now I can’t get off of it. I’m hooked,” the teenager explained at the time. “These videos are insane and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining.”

When the American Idol host asked Lola about her thoughts on collaborating with her parents or siblings on the app, Ripa replied, “No. You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lola than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola. That I can guarantee you.”

Lola agreed, saying, “Thank God, no.”

