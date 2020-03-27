She’s made up her mind. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, does not want her parents joining in on the TikTok craze.

The 18-year-old college student made a special appearance on the Friday, March 27, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which Ripa, 49, and cohost Ryan Seacrest filmed from their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. “I wasn’t on TikTok and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it and now I can’t get off of it. I’m hooked,” Lola explained of her quarantine activities. “These videos are insane and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining.”

The mention of family prompted Seacrest, 45, to inquire whether Lola would make a TikTok video with her parents and brothers Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17. “No,” Ripa declared, to which her daughter replied: “Thank God, no.”

The Hope & Faith alum seemed in line with Lola’s thinking on the matter. “You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lola than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola,” she told the American Idol host. “That I can guarantee you.”

This is certainly not the first time the teen has spoken her mind in regard to her famous parents. Lola called out Ripa and Mark, 48, in February for a TMI Instagram post. “Oil change,” the talk show host captioned a video of herself lifting up her dress to show a friend hiding underneath.

The Riverdale star commented: “Been there.” The exchange prompted Lola to jokingly reply to her father, “Absolutely repulsive.”

Ripa revealed in November 2018 that Michael sides with his sister. “So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!”

