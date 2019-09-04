Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Funniest Quotes About Their Kids

Poking fun at their family! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have welcomed three children since their 1996 marriage — and love cracking jokes about them.

Michael was born in 1997, and he became an older brother four years later when Lola arrived, followed by Michael in 2003. Now the Live With Kelly and Ryan host and Riverdale stars’ brood is all grown up.

While the journalist often gushes about her children on her talk show, Ripa also engages with them on social media. In May 2018, the All My Children alum posted an Instagram Boomerang video riding an inflatable version of a mechanical bull, which her daughter said made her feel “extremely uncomfortable.”

“Then unfollow me,” the New Jersey native wrote back. She captioned a screenshot of the interaction: “She’s more of an @theellenshow fan,” referencing Ellen DeGeneres.

One year later, Ripa clapped back at Lola again. It all started when the Emmy winner posted a throwback pic of her husband hugging her, captioned, “#fbf 2007 Those hands.”

“Is the caption necessary?” the teenager asked with a face-palm emoji. Her mom’s response? “Gurl bye,” with a waving hand. When a commenter came to Ripa’s defense in the comments section, saying Lola was “jealous,” the three-time mom said, “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

Ripa and the actor are no strangers to candid confessions about their relationship. “When there’s special married couple time in our house … he’s immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don’t like that!” the dancer said of sex with her husband in February 2017. “I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me. You know what I mean? Like, irritated. … You were so loving, like, three minutes ago.”

After Ripa apologized for the joke, Consuelos said, “I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious. I sleep.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the funniest things the couple have said about their children.