Kelly Ripa rarely cries on TV. But the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost broke down on the Wednesday, October 25, episode while discussing her youngest son Joaquin, who started high school in September.

“A lot of you that watch the show know he has dyslexia, so school has always been a very big challenge for us in our household,” Ripa revealed. Which is why Ripa “broke down crying” in the middle of a recent parent-teacher conference when she learned the 14-year-old freshman is making straight A’s.

At Joaquin’s new school, students participate in parent-teacher conferences. “He was laughing so hard at me crying because I think it made him so uncomfortable,” the 47-year-old shared. “I said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’”

Ripa, who is also mom of Michael, 20, and Lola, 16, with husband Mark Consuelos, then recalled a story from Joaquin’s first grade book fair.

“He was showing us everybody else’s books. He didn’t want us to see his book,” said the star as she fought back tears. “So anyway, I’m proud of him.”

Ripa wasn’t the only one who needed a tissue.

A choked up Ryan Seacrest responded to Ripa’s revelation by telling her that she and Consuelos, 46, are his role models. “I see the way you handle career, and most importantly family . . . and it’s so impressive,” he gushed. “I am inspired by it, and anybody who knows you and watches you agrees. When my mom cries, it makes me cry, so when you cry, it makes me cry.”

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC at 9 a.m. ET.

