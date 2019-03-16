Do not come for Kelly Ripa — even if you’re family! The Live With Kelly and Ryan host jokingly clapped back at her own daughter, Lola Consuelos, after the teen left a disapproving comment on her mom’s Instagram photo on Friday, March 15.

The All My Children alum, 48, posted a throwback photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, wrapping his arms around her more than a decade ago: “#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕”

But Lola, 17, was not having it. She commented the same day, “Is the caption necessary” with a face-palm emoji.

Ripa jokingly replied, “gurl bye” with a waving hand.

An unwitting commenter came to Ripa’s defense, writing, “They look like great hands Kelly youngestung is just jealous,” to which the talk show host responded, “no she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter” and added a crying-laughing emoji.

Ripa is no stranger to gushing over her longtime love. In January, the Riverdale star, 47, posted, “Hey I’m taking over @thecwriverdale Instagram page tomorrow….check it out for some behind the scenes shenanigans.”

Which prompted Ripa to respond in a slightly NSFW way, “Oooooooooooo. Daddy, I love when you take over,” adding five fire emojis.

The pair were close with Riverdale costar Luke Perry. The day after he died on March 4 from a massive stroke, Ripa addressed the untimely passing on her morning show,“It’s a tough day around here, it really is. We lost great friend to the show; a great guy. Luke Perry passed away yesterday very, very, very shockingly. And I am still stunned. I woke up this morning thinking that there had to have been a mistake.”

The Hope & Faith alum continued: “I have to say, this was a good, good man. You won’t see a person say otherwise. He is a good man, a good soul. Conscientious, a gentleman, a dear friend of our family … of the Live family.”

