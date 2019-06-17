Still hot and heavy after all this time! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made their daughter Lola’s 18th birthday one she’ll never forget — but it had nothing to do with presents or cake.

The couple of more than 23 years commemorated the birth of their teenager on Father’s Day morning on Sunday, June 16, by getting intimate, but it didn’t go unnoticed by Lola. The former All My Children costars, both 48, opened up about the NSFW incident on the Monday, June 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Consuelos dished on the situation in which he said their daughter opened the door while they were mid-action. Though the Riverdale actor said she didn’t see anything, Ripa hilariously noted that she “made eye contact” with Lola, to which the audience erupted in laughter.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” Lola told her parents as she slammed the door. During what the spouses called the most “awkward” family brunch shortly after, Consuelos added that Lola told the couple they’re “disgusting” and that they need “to chill.”

After Lola shared the story at the dining room table, Ripa said the couple’s sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, both dished on all the times they accidentally walked in on the duo having sex.

Despite the morning blunder, the happy family went on to celebrate Lola’s birthday, with the proud parents sharing sweet tributes to Instagram in her honor.

“18 years ago i came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos. Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face,” Ripa wrote alongside a video collage set to Sarah Vaughan’s iconic song “Whatever Lola Wants.”

Consuelos added alongside a photo of him holding Lola as a newborn: “Happy 18th LGC. You were the best Father’s Day gift ever. fly high and remember to keep your heels down.”

Days prior to her 18th birthday, Lola stunned in a green dress as she attended her senior prom. The doting mom and dad couldn’t help but share photos of their daughter ahead of the dance and later documented her high school graduation.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!