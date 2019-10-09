



“I check in so much,” the Riverdale star, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday, October 6, at New York Comic Con. “My daughter thinks I’m obsessed with her.”

The former soap opera star went on to say he’s glad Lola, 18, and her older brother, Michael, 22, have “stayed local” for school, both attending NYU — although he doesn’t know if his and Kelly Ripa’s youngest, Joaquin, 16, will follow in their footsteps.

“Yesterday, they were all back at the house,” Consuelos told Us. “We had the whole gang back. As much as when you’re a young parent … you’re like, ‘I can’t wait until this is kind of easy, or you want a little more peace and quiet. Now the peace and quiet is so sad. When we get them back together in the house, it’s so nice.”

The All My Children alum’s experience mirrors that of his Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge, whose daughter, Veronica (played by Camila Mendes), is college-bound. “He gets involved in so many decisions in her life, I think that’s probably one of the places that he will try to control as well,” Consuelos told Us on Sunday. “He doesn’t want to lose his daughter; he wants what’s best for her. That’s going to be a big moment when she goes off.”

Ripa, 49, initially said that she and her husband wouldn’t let their daughter come home from school until the holidays.

“College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid goes off to college and your kid stays local … if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,’” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in September. “I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son. ‘You’re going to have to figure it out.’ My main concern was, ‘I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.’”

