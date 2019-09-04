Growing up! Starting school is always a major transition — especially for these celebrities’ college-bound teens.

Angelina Jolie dropped her eldest son, Maddox, off at South Korea’s Yonsei University in August where he will study biochemistry. “Oh, my God, [I did] an ‘embarrass your children ugly cry!’” the actress told Entertainment Tonight about the milestone event. “I also, at some point, [put] big [sun]glasses on and the amount of times I turned and waved … I think I turned around six times … and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”

The Oscar winner added: “It’s nice to know how much he knows he’s loved. But yeah, I miss him, I miss him.”

Videos of the visibly emotional Jolie were shared on social media from her campus visit. She chatted with some of her son’s classmates and posed for group photos.

“Yesterday was such a special experience and all of us are still in a big shock! Angelina Jolie was very nice!” student Jo Won Bang told Us Weekly exclusively after meeting the Los Angeles native. “After looking through the dorms, she came to us and greeted all of us. And I was lucky enough to shake hands with her! She came toward us and had small conversations with us, and we took lots of pictures together. She really wasn’t hesitant in taking pictures with us, and I could see how much she cared for Maddox and his upcoming college life. It was a very special experience.”

