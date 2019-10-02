



Kate Gosselin ’s twin daughters, Mady and Cara, are headed to college and their mom couldn’t be prouder.

“I love these kids fiercely.. and I don’t apologize for my tears,” the Kate Plus Date star, 44, captioned a Tuesday, October 1, Instagram upload of the 18-year-olds holding signs with their names on them. “Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!”

She wrote alongside a separate pic: “Table setting for last dinner at home … then off to college for Cara and Mady. How’d that happen SO fast?!”

The social media uploads come two weeks after the reality star’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, bashed her parenting skills.

“I’m glad [the kids] have great grades and all this stuff, but in an uncomfortable social situation, like college or an environment that’s not suitable to white-collar demographics, it’s going to be difficult for them and intermingling with other races and demographics and geography,” the DJ, 42, told DailyMailTV of sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel, who live with their mom. (He has custody of their siblings Hannah and Collin). “It’s going to be difficult because they’ve been isolated so much and they haven’t been taught those life skills.”

Jon went on to say, “They have all said they have to film because they feel they need to provide a lifestyle for their mother. They don’t want to film. They said they have to film. That’s heartbreaking. Why do my kids need to provide for themselves? They’re kids.”’

Kate, who split from her ex in 2009, celebrated their twins’ high school graduation in May.

“I’m still beaming with pride,” the Pennsylvania native wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom.”

