Life has changed a lot for the Gosselin family since 2007, when they landed their own reality television show, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage and their kids — sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel and twins Cara and Made — no longer all live under one roof.

In December 2018, the DJ was awarded sole custody of Collin, who was previously attending a program for children with special needs. Hannah also resides with her dad, while the rest of siblings are with Kate.

Click through the photos to see how the Gosselins’ reality has changed since they first soared to fame.