Bonding with his kids! Jon Gosselin has been documenting his time with Hannah and Collin since his custody win.

The DJ’s daughter and son have lived with him since February 2018 and December 2018, respectively. Gosselin told DailyMailTV in September 2019 how much he fears for their siblings still with their mom, Kate Gosselin — twins Madelyn and Cara, as well as the rest of the sextuplets, Aaden, Leah, Alexis and Joel.

“I do know what she’s capable of, whether it’s mental or physical [abuse],” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum said at the time. “I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind.”

The former reality star added, “They have all said they have to film because they feel they need to provide a lifestyle for their mother. They don’t want to film. They said they have to film. That’s heartbreaking. Why do my kids need to provide for themselves? They’re kids.”

Prior to living with his dad, Collin spent three “inhumane” years at the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute despite only being diagnosed with ADHD, according to Jon. The teenager allegedly had his roommate smuggle a letter to Jon begging the IT director to “save” him. Us Weekly reached out to Kate’s team for comment but did not receive a response.

Now that Collin is out of the institution and in high school with Hannah, he is a “really smart, really intuitive” honor roll student, Jon said.

The last time the Pennsylvania native was with all eight of his children, things became “volatile,” he told Us exclusively in December 2018.

“[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” Jon explained. “I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

Jon and Kate Plus 8 debuted in 2007, but was renamed to Kate Plus 8 after the former couple’s 2009 split. They were married for a decade.

Keep scrolling to see how Jon has been spending time with Hannah and Collin since regaining custody of the siblings.