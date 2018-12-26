The holidays definitely bring the joy! Jon Gosselin shared a family photo in front of the Christmas tree on Tuesday, December 25, showing that his family were all smiles. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours,” Jon, 41, captioned the Instagram photo, in which he’s posing with son Collin and daughter Hannah, both 14, as well as his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her two children.

Jon and ex-wife Kate Gosselin split in 2009 and share 14-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden as well as 18-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn. The former reality star duo was set to appear in court on December 4 for a hearing regarding their custody and when Kate, 43, did not show up, he was granted custody.

On December 11, Jon revealed exclusively to Us Weekly he had last seen all of his children together about a year ago.

“It was just volatile and a lot going on. It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff,” he said. However, he’s optimistic for the future. “[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now … it’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

He continued: “[In a perfect world] I’d have just like, a normal relationship with my children, meaning, just communication. It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice. Like, hey, I’m thinking about going to this school, college, whatever. With Madelyn and Cara, because when I think back, like, I was part of their life a little, and then all of a sudden there was nothing, you know what I mean? And just with the other four, just like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna go bowling or something?’ So we can spend time all together. Just to start off small.”

