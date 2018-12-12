Second time’s the charm! Jon Gosselin has found love again with his girlfriend of four years, Colleen Conrad, and he’s ready to take the next step.

“I’ve thought about [marriage]. We’ve talked about it,” Gosselin, 41, told Us Weekly and other reporters at WE tv’s Real Love: Reality TV’s Past, Present and Future panel on Tuesday, December 11. “I’ve known Colleen my whole life, so yeah. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star played coy when asked when he’d popped the question, but encouraged fans to keep tabs on his Instagram, where he frequently shares sweet snapshots with Conrad.

“I like her drive. She’s determined,” Gosselin told Us of the nurse practitioner, praising her for taking “a leap of faith” to accompany him on a trip to Los Angeles “just to see what it’s about.”

While the DJ is happy in his new relationship, his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, is planning to document her dating life on TLC’s upcoming series, Kate Plus Date, a project Jon isn’t confident about.

“I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV],” he told Us. “I think you need to find it [organically].”

Jon and Kate, 43, share eight children — 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 14-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah — and divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Although Kate was granted full legal custody and Jon partial physical custody at the time, Hannah opted to move in with her father in 2017. Jon also won sole custody of Collin earlier this month after Kate did not show up at court.

“I don’t know [why she didn’t go], but I would never not,” Jon told Us. “I would always go to court, no matter what.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

