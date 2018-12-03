Kate and Jon Gosselin have been making headlines for more than a decade.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 1999, introduced the world to their family following the birth of their sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden. After the family of 10 — Jon and Kate also share twins Mady and Cara — were featured on two Discovery Health specials in 2005 and 2006, they landed their own reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, in 2007. The first two seasons of the show aired on Discovery Health before the series moved to TLC.

But 10 years of marriage and one vow renewal later, the twosome called it quits and began a lengthy (and very public) over their eight kids.

Scroll through for a timeline of their drama-filled family history: