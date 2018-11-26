Taking it to a judge. Jon and Kate Gosselin are set to appear in court as they battle over the custody of their son Collin on December 4, Us Weekly can confirm.

Collin is currently enrolled in an inpatient program for children with special needs. A source tells Us that the 14-year-old, who comes “home on weekends,” will be “home for good a few days before Christmas.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Jon, 41, filed for full legal and physical custody of the teenager. The former TLC star shares 14-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady with his 43-year-old ex-wife.

According to the court documents previously obtained by Us, Jon believes Collin should move in with him and Hannah, who has been living with her dad full-time for nearly a year, after he completes his program. Collin and Hannah celebrated the holidays with their father over the weekend.

“Found our tree 🌲 let the holidays begin!!!!” Jon captioned a photo of himself, Hannah, Collin, his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her kids, Jesse and Jordan Conrad, at a Christmas tree farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, November 25.

A source close to Jon previously told Us that Collin is “very intelligent” and thriving in his program. “He was always questioning Kate and talking back,” the source claimed. “Kate doesn’t like that.”

Kate, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on her custody dispute with Jon, who she divorced in 2009 after a decade of marriage. The Kate Plus Eight star last shared a photo of all of her kids — with the exception of Hannah and Collin — on their first day of school back in August.

Radar Online was first to report the news about the custody battle going to court.

