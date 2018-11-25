Happy holidays! Jon Gosselin ended the holiday weekend by visiting a Christmas tree farm with his son Collin and daughter Hannah on Sunday, November 25, just weeks after filing for full custody of his son.

“Found our tree let the holidays begin!!!!” the former reality TV star, 41, captioned a photo that showed him and his kids standing in front of a grove of trees at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm in Bernville, Pennsylvania, with his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her kids, Jesse and Jordan Conrad.

As Us Weekly reported earlier this month, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star filed for full legal and physical custody of 14-year-old Collin.

Jon, who shares sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden as well as 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, believes it would be in Collin’s best interest to live with him.

According to court documents filed in Pennsylvania at the end of October and obtained by Us, Jon wants Collin to move in with him and Hannah, 14, upon his release from an inpatient program for children with special needs.

Hannah has been living full-time with her father for nearly a year and Jon revealed earlier this month that the pair have been spending time with Collin. He posted a photo on Instagram of a trip to the barbershop with his son, as well as a pic with Collin and Hannah after they enjoyed a weekend together at his Pennsylvania home.

“Collin is very intelligent,” a source close to Jon told Us exclusively. “He was always questioning Kate and talking back. Kate doesn’t like that.”

The source added that Collin is thriving in his program, and Jon, who finalized his divorce from Kate in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, is in close contact with staff members.

