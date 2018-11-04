Collin Gosselin Reunites With Dad Jon Gosselin and Sister Hannah: Photo

Happy days! Jon Gosselin shared a photo on Sunday, November 4, revealing that his son Collin had spent the weekend visiting with him and sister Hannah.

“Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!” the former reality TV star, 41, captioned a photo showing him standing with his two children, both 14, at home in Reading, Pennsylvania.

It was a rare sighting of Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs. Jon previously shared a photo of Collin with him and Hannah back in May, as he celebrated his 14th birthday.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shares Collin and Hannah as well as remaining sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The pair are also the parents of 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara. Jon and Kate divorced acrimoniously in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

The DJ previously opened up to Us Weekly in 2016 about his relationship with Collin, saying that he never got to see his son.

“I don’t know what’s going on. The whole point is I’m left in the dark. There’s no explanation. It’s disheartening,” he told Us at the time. “I don’t ever see Collin, ever. Not off the bus because he doesn’t go to school. Not at the gate because he doesn’t come down. Nothing. I am totally estranged from Collin because of Kate.”

Jon has gotten to see a little more of his kids since then, with the former TLC star revealing in an Instagram Live video in August this year that Hannah is living with him “permanently.”

