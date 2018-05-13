Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of Son Collin on His 14th Birthday

Jon Gosselin celebrated his sextuplets 14th birthday on Saturday, May 12, and shared a photo of his rarely seen son, Collin Gosselin. The child, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs, posed for a photo along with his dad and sister Hannah.

The smiling trio were pictured standing next to a pizza and a birthday cake with candles on it. “Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!” the reality star captioned the snap of himself with the kids on Saturday.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 41, took his daughter out to celebrate her big day earlier this week. He shared a photo of them together on Thursday, May 10, writing: “Bday dinner with Hannah. Happy Birthday!!!”

He also gave a shout-out to the rest of the kids with a pic of all of them, writing: “Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!! I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Kate Gosselin and her then-husband, who are also the parents of 17-year-twins Mady and Cara, welcomed the sextuplets in May 2004 and divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2009. The mom of eight also took to Instagram to send some birthday love to her kids.

“Happy 14th Birthday, my ‘babies’. 14 years ago almost to the minute, I was in my wheelchair, making my way around the ENTIRE NICU, meeting each of you face to face for the very first time. I’ll never forget how tiny yet perfect each of you were,” she captioned a photo of a cake on Thursday. “I’ll never forget our first ‘birth day’ together……this day remains one of the best in my life…. and 14 years later, I love you 400 times as much, if that’s even possible! Happy birthday, my babies! Here’s to many more birthdays together!! I love you forever and always, no matter what! 😘😘😘😘😘😘 #Turning14 #ProudMomma #TheYearOfIphones 😳😳😳.”

A letter to her son Collin from her 2010 book I Just Want You to Know made headlines in September 2016 when Kate revealed that he was being sent away to the program for children with special needs. In the letter, she said the child was “sweet, kind and helpful” but tended to act out. “As you have grown, however, I must say you have also challenged my authority greatly,” she wrote in the book. “At two and a half, you began testing and trying my parenting at every chance. I called Daddy at work many days crying because you would not obey.”

She continued: “I had to ask you every day, ‘Who’s in charge here: you or me?’ You would reluctantly answer, ‘You are.’ As you have grown, this has not changed. You continue to be determined to do what you want to do, and I continue to try to rein you in.”

The DJ opened up to Us Weekly about his relationship with his son in January 2016. “I don’t know what’s going on. The whole point is I’m left in the dark. There’s no explanation. It’s disheartening,” he told Us at the time. “I don’t ever see Collin, ever. Not off the bus because he doesn’t go to school. Not at the gate because he doesn’t come down. Nothing. I am totally estranged from Collin because of Kate.”

