Jon Gosselin Celebrates 4th of July With Daughter Hannah

A happy holiday. Jon Gosselin celebrated Independence Day with his daughter Hannah and shared a festive selfie with the teenager on Instagram on Wednesday, July 4.

The father of eight and his 14-year-old stand next to an American flag in the photo as the former reality star wears a blue T-shirt covered in stars. Hannah also posted a similar pic with her dad, 41, on her Instagram account.

The pics are the latest in a series of photos the pair have shared on social media in recent months as they spend time together after years of discord between Jon and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

The DJ and his daughter took a road trip together in May and also celebrated Hannah’s birthday with her brother Collin, who is enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

Fans were delighted to see Jon and his daughter enjoying the holiday together on Wednesday and commented on his post. “She looks happy and peaceful. Good job Dad!” one noted, while another wrote, “Glad to see you happy Jon. You deserve it buddy.”

Jon and Kate, who divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, share eight children — twins Cara and Madelyn, 17, and 14-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars have been in a long-running custody battle over their kids. Jon said in an interview with Steve Harvey in 2016 that he hadn’t seen all of his kids together in about three years. “I only get what I get,” he said. “Whoever comes down the driveway, that’s who I get.”

He referenced the family drama in an Instagram post in May, thanking fans for their love and support after he shared photos with Hannah. “Obviously, you know the situation,” he said in a video. “If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation.”

