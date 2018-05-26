Jon Gosselin Goes Road Tripping With Daughter Hannah: Photos

Dad and daughter time! Jon Gosselin has been enjoying some quality time with his daughter Hannah as the pair went road tripping together this week.

Gosselin, 41, shared a photo on Saturday, May 26, of the 14-year-old napping in the car and captioned it: “Road tripping!!!”

Road tripping!!! A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on May 26, 2018 at 6:47am PDT

The father and daughter duo have been sharing photos every day from their trip, and fans have been expressing their joy about seeing Gosselin spend time with at least one of his eight kids. The pair posed for adorable selfies while enjoying some Mexican food, ice cream and Starbucks throughout the week. Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages for the former reality star and his child. One user wrote: “She looks so naturally happy! I’m so glad you stay persistent! It’s been a long hard road Jon, but you have traveled it with dignity. Your children will be proud!”

Another one commented: “Hannah has always been my fav! Such a beautiful girl. Seems she has been spending a lot of time with her dad. I’m so happy for them. The kids will see the truth. They always do.”

“Hannah’s big genuine smile tells me that Hannah loves being with her daddy. She feels the love & realizes that she has only one father & it’s you❤,” another wrote.

On Friday, May 25, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared a video thanking his fans for being supportive during his long-running custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. “Thank you to everyone for all the love and support this week!!! Hannah and I forgot to take a pic. She is doing her in video @itsmehjg check it out!!! Have awesome Holiday, Happy Memorial Day and let’s get summer started!!!! Thanks again! ❤”

In the clip, he says: “I’d like to thank everyone for their love and support during this week. Obviously, you know the situation. If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation. But I want to say Happy Memorial Day, good luck to everyone and have a safe and happy weekend. ”

Hannah shared her own video saying, “Hey daddy, I just wanted to say I had so much fun this week posting all the pictures. And I wanted to thank everyone for the love and support so go watch my dad’s video!”

Gosselin has been more active on social media lately and documenting the quality time he’s spending with his children. He celebrated his sextuplets’ 14th birthday on May 12 and shared a photo with his son Collin, who is enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

The former couple share eight children together — twins Cara and Madelyn, 17, and 14-year-old sons Aaden, Collin and Joel, and daughters Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!