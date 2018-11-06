Jon Gosselin has filed for full legal and physical custody of his 14-year-old son Collin, Us Weekly confirms.

Court documents filed in Pennsylvania on October 24 and obtained by Us state that the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 41, believes it would be in Collin’s best interest to live with his father upon his release from an inpatient program for children with special needs.

If Collin were to move in with Jon, he would join his sister Hannah, 14, who has been living full-time with their father for nearly a year. Jon and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, are the parents of sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. The former couple, who were married from 1999 to 2009, also share 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

Jon revealed on Sunday, November 4, that Collin spent some time with him and Hannah at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania. “Had a good weekend visit,” he captioned an Instagram photo of them.

During Collin’s visit, he stopped by a local barber shop with his dad and posed for yet another rare photo.

“Collin is very intelligent,” a source close to Jon told Us exclusively. “He was always questioning Kate and talking back. Kate doesn’t like that.”

The source told Us that Collin is thriving in his program, and Jon is in close contact with staff members.

