



Jon Gosselin may have custody of his son Collin and daughter Hannah, but he fears for the safety of his other six children.

“I do know what she’s capable of, whether it’s mental or physical [abuse],” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum, 42, told DailyMailTV of his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, on Wednesday, September 18. “I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind.”

The Pennsylvania native, who welcomed twins Madelyn and Cara, 18, in 2001 and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel, 15, in 2004, went on to say that the Kate Plus Date star, 44, is “obsessed” with showing their family on reality TV. Because of that, he believes their kids “all lack social skills.”

“I’m glad they have great grades and all this stuff, but in an uncomfortable social situation, like college or an environment that’s not suitable to white collar demographics, it’s going to be difficult for them and intermingling with other races and demographics and geography,” Jon explained. “It’s going to be difficult because they’ve been isolated so much and they haven’t been taught those life skills.”

According to the DJ, who split from Kate in 2009, their children don’t want to be filmed anymore. “They have all said they have to film because they feel they need to provide a lifestyle for their mother,” he said. “They don’t want to film. They said they have to film. That’s heartbreaking. Why do my kids need to provide for themselves? They’re kids.”’

Now that he has custody of two of his children, Jon is determined to “be a good dad,” telling the outlet, “I want to be genuine. I want a good upbringing for my children. I want them to be children and not on television anymore and I want them to live good, healthy, normal lives.”

He added, “I provide an income for my children. I go to work every single day. They need to enjoy their lives. Go to school and then go to college. I love my kids. That’s it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kate’s rep for comment.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!