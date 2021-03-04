Feeling alone. Jon Gosselin claimed that none of his children living with ex-wife Kate Gosselin contacted him after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

“I didn’t hear from them,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 43, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak from the Friday, March 5, episode of the Dr. Oz Show. “I think Hannah might have told Leah.”

Host Dr. Mehmet Oz pointed out how sick Jon was from the virus, saying he “could have died,” before asking again if any of his college-aged kids reached out.

“No, I haven’t heard anything from them,” he replied.

The DJ shares 20-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara with Kate, as well as 16-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel. Both Hannah and Collin have been living with Jon since 2018. The other kids have continued to reside with the Kate Plus Date star, 45.

The Pennsylvania native explained that there is “just a disconnect” between him and six of his eight children, noting it could be “parent alienation” after his 2009 split from Kate.

“I can’t really reach out to them and there’s legalities,” he said. “I can’t, like, go to where they move. It would be trespassing.”

Despite allegations that they weren’t there for him while he was fighting the coronavirus earlier this year, Jon said he does want a relationship will all of his children.

“I guess my plight to them, or what I really want to say is, ‘I love you, my door is always open, you’re welcome anytime, there’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things,’” he said on the show. “’You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin.’”

Jon, who is now dating Colleen Conrad, previously spoke with Dr. Oz about his COVID scare in January, revealing on the show that Conrad’s 21-year-old daughter, Jordan, took him to the hospital after spiking a 104.8 degree fever.

“I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER,” he said of his hospital stay. “It was packed, like, the hospital was full and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room.”

He recalled getting bloodwork done, being put on antibiotics, and steroids and having a plasma antibody transfusion before being more to a more permanent room.

“Then I just remember sleeping and it was just surreal,” Jon said. “Like, ‘What?’ I didn’t even realize why I was there until, like, three days later.”

The former reality star’s health scare came four months after his son Collin accused him of abusive behavior, which led to an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania.

The Couples Therapy alum denied the allegations in September 2020, with a rep telling Us at the time that “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation.” The rep claimed that Collin has “endured severe trauma” over the years but insisted that “Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help that he needs.”

His daughter Hannah came to his defense the same month, telling the Daily Mail, “My dad loves us. He’s never been abusive.”

Two months later, Jon urged his other children to speak out amid the ongoing drama with Collin and Kate, who claimed her ex-husband was “a violent and abusive person.”