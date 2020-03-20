Too many hot takes? While the world hunkers down into self-quarantine during the widespread coronavirus outbreak, some celebrities have used their extra free time to share controversial opinions about the global pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens came under fire after she made comments rejecting the idea that self-quarantine could remain in effect through the summer.

“Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry,” the Spring Breakers star said during a live Q&A via Instagram on March 16. “It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it … yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible but, like, inevitable?”

Hudgens later apologized for her remarks, noting that it’s been “a crazy time” for everyone.

“Yesterday, I did an Instagram Live and I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said via her Instagram Story on March 17. “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means. I am home. … Stay inside.”

Evangeline Lilly sparked controversy when she referred to COVOID-19 as a type of “respiratory flu” and revealed that she has no plans to practice social distancing with her children, despite her Lost costar Daniel Dae Kim testing posting for the virus.

“#morningtea Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp,” the actress wrote via Instagram on March 16. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

While some Instagram users urged Lilly to stay home, the actress explained that she is prioritizing her and her family’s freedom.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Scroll down to see a list of celebrities who shared their controversial opinions on the coronavirus.